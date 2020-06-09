UW Health shares tips on how to manage anxiety, depression amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing a list of resources to help people manage their depression and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to recent data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control, one-third of Americans are showing signs of depression and anxiety.

UW Health Psychologist Shilagh Mirgain said developing a set of skills she calls Emotional Protective Equipment can help with improving mood, lowering anxiety and fostering general mental health during the the pandemic.

Mirgain said compassion toward oneself and others is linked to increased resilience, lowering of anxiety and strengthening of well-being. Mindfulness can also help with managing turbulent emotions. She recommends taking time to pause and confront difficult emotions when they arise.

According to Mirgain, changing your perspective can help with managing stressors. She recommends trying to view a stressor as a challenge to help build resilience.

While social distancing guidelines are still highly recommended throughout the country, Mirgain said seeking out safe ways to connect with loved ones from a safe distance can help with managing stress.

Finally, Mirgain stressed the importance of remembering that everyone handles stress differently and we should move past our perceptions of other people.

