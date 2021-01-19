UW Health sets up website for people interested in COVID-19 vaccine

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services opens up vaccinations for COVID-19 to people aged 65 and older next week, UW Health is urging its interested patients to let them know they want to be vaccinated.

In the coming weeks, UW Health says it will contact its patients who qualify with an invitation to get vaccinated. In the meantime, UW Health says interested people can also log on to uwhealth.org/vaccine for information related to the vaccination process and to let them know of their interest in being vaccinated. They say filling out the interest form does not guarantee an appointment, but they may contact people on that list for same-day appointments if they become available.

SSM Health and Meriter also released their vaccination plans on Tuesday.

Public Health Madison Dane County says if you do not have a local healthcare provider or are not affiliated with SSM Health, UW Health or Meriter, they will be able to vaccinate those people who qualify or match them with a vaccinator in Dane County. A sign-up page for people in that group will be available later in the week.

UW Health is reminding people although the vaccination process is opening up to more people, there are about 700,000 people in Wisconsin who are 65 or older, so it will take some time for everyone to be contacted about scheduling their vaccination. In the meantime, they’re urging people to remain patient and continue practices like mask-wearing and social distancing.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.