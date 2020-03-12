UW Health sees uptick in calls to coronavirus hotlnie

Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health has received more than 600 calls since it started a special coronavirus hotline.

On Wednesday, staff responded to 172 calls on Wednesday, according to UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien.

UW Health staff said they’ve seen an uptick in calls recently, especially after President Donald Trump discussed the coronavirus pandemic during an address from the Oval Office Wednesday night.

Anyone who is considering being seen for coronavirus at a clinic, urgent care or emergency room is asked to call the UW Health hotline at 608-720-5300.

