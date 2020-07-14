UW Health, School of Medicine and Public Health to conduct COVID-19 treatment trials

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health are conducting three clinical trials to test a new treatment and preventative for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the school will use UW Health as a trial site to test an “antibody cocktail” developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a company based in New York. Researchers are calling the treatment “REGN-COV2.”

Betsy Nugent, director of clinical trials development and accreditation at the School of Medicine and Public Health, said UW is a perfect fit for the trials because of researchers and clinical trials personnel who work in the field.

“We are excited to be part of these antibody clinical trials,” Nugent said. “We must be cautious with our expectations, but we are aware of the importance of developing a potentially life-saving treatment and possibly preventative measure against this pandemic.”

The trials will examine how safe and effective the treatment is for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Researchers will also look into how effective the treatment is at prevent infection in people who may have been exposed to someone in their home with the disease.

According to a release, UW Health is one of nearly 100 sites in the U.S. being used for the trials.

