UW Health says hospitals are reaching capacity, struggling

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Hospitals across Wisconsin are facing space and staff shortages, UW Health experts said Tuesday.

According to Dr. Jeff Pothof, a recent surge in COVID-19 cases has pushed the health system to its limit.

“Our staff have been incredible,” Pothof said in a statement. “But ultimately we are struggling to accommodate the volume of patients we’re seeing, and that volume is increasing.”

UW Health officials said they would be cutting back on non-essential procedures and will convert spaces to hold more COVID-19 patients.

However, the virus is not the hospital’s only concern.

“When hospitals are as full as ours is right now, access to doctors and a bed when you have a heart attack, a stroke, or a car accident are a major concern,” Pothof said. “We’re dangerously close to the point where there just aren’t resources for all of those cases.”

Officials are asking everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu and get a COVID-19 booster shot.

