UW Health research program joins fight against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — A UW-Health research program is joining the fight against COVID-19.

The National Institute of Health will use its All of Us programs at hospitals across the country, Madison included.

The goal is to seek new insights into the virus through antibody testing. Surveys on the pandemic’s impact on mental health and an analysis of health record information will be provided to participants.

“I believe it is going to show the differential impact of COVID-19 on communities of color and disadvantaged communities. That’s important. Not to only address the long-term problems of COVID-19, but better understand how individuals are more susceptible to pandemics like COVID-19,” said Dorothy Farrar-Edwards with the All of Us program at UW-Madison.

UW-Madison has actively enrolled people in the Madison and Milwaukee areas of All of Us since it launched in 2018.

UW-Health is a key partner for recruitment and enrollment efforts in Madison.

