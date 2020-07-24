UW Health reopens wig salon for cancer patients

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health reopened the wig salon in the UW Carbone Center Wednesday.

According to a release, the salon has been closed since mid-March as a COVID-19 safety precaution. All guests and stylists will be wearing masks and there will be disinfecting procedures in place.

“I’m excited to start seeing patients for wig styling appointments again,” stylist Stephanie Schutz said. “I know how much this means to my clients and I love working with them.”

Cancer patients treated with chemotherapy often experience hair loss, which can be upsetting or traumatic for patients, the release said. For those who want to stay private about a diagnosis or do not want to discuss health with others, hair loss can be unavoidably public and visible.

“Even though patients with cancer might know hair loss is coming, it is quite shocking when it actually happens,” Lori DuBenske, Ph.D., cancer psychologist, said. “It can actually trigger grief reactions for some.”

The wig salon gives high-quality wigs and head covers at no charge for patients who are getting treatment at UW Hospital. The program is funded by Friends of UW Health and donations.

“The wig salon is an essential service to many of our patients who find changes in their physical appearance to be an additional layer of suffering as part of their cancer experience,” DuBenske said. “The wig salon can reduce this suffering, validating the importance of self-image.”

