UW Health releases new visitor guidelines as part of COVID-19 preparedness plan

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is changing visitor guidelines as part of its COVID-19 preparedness efforts.

The changes go into effect Wednesday and are designed to ensure both patient and visitor safety, said UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien.

Only one visitor or primary support per patient will be allowed at University Hospital and UW Health at The American Center.

Two primary support persons will be allowed per patient at the American Family Children’s Hospital. Patient siblings of any age are not allowed at the American Family Children’s Hospital. Family members are also banned from the operating rooms at this hospital.

Hospital staff recommend the designated visitor remains the same person within a 24-hour period of time.

Staff will make exceptions during end-of-life situations, Kumlien said. There will be no limit to the number of visitors at the end-of-life patient’s bedside only if those visitors are without symptoms.

Group meetings, gatherings and tours of 50 or more are not allowed until further notice. The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health sites are the one exception, Kumlien said.

Most volunteer services are also suspended until further notice, except for patient escorts or volunteers associated with high priority duties.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments