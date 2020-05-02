UW Health recommends being proactive with COVID-19 induced stress

MADISON, Wis. — Doctors at UW Health are encouraging people to engage in active coping strategies to help manage the stress many are experiencing due to COVID-19.

UW Health Distinguished Psychologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain said the daily uncertainty around the pandemic causes people’s bodies to experience wear and tear.

“We are bombarded with daily stressors–something as simple as grocery shopping can be overwhelming and leave us feeling drained and fatigued,” Mirgain explained.

To help manage the new normal, as week six of the Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order begins, she said engaging in active coping strategies are essential.

“It’s really important to be proactive at safeguarding our mental health and to really take that initiative to work on simple strategies to reduce the negative impact of stressors on our lives,” she added.

UW Health doctors recommend five key strategies to help safeguard mental health while social distancing.

Create a small goal daily

Set a schedule

Foster self-care

Stay socially connected

Do something to help someone

Mirgain also said those struggling with mental health issues exacerbated by the pandemic shouldn’t hesitate to reach out to behavioral health specialists for telehealth support.

