UW Health raising minimum wage to $17 per hour beginning in May

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is raising its minimum wage beginning in May, the hospital announced Wednesday.

The healthcare provider’s lowest pay rate will rise from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, affecting over 20% of the hospital’s workers.

“We are raising the bar again to support the dedicated and talented staff here at UW Health,” chief human resources officer Betsy Clough said in a statement. “We value every individual on our team, because they each play a key role in delivering remarkable patient care to our community.”

UW Health raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour five years ago. Clough said the move will incentivize more people to come work at the hospital.

