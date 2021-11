UW Health psychologist shares tips on how to deal with seasonal affective disorder

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Shilah Mirgain, distinguished psychologist at UW Health, sits down with News 3 Now to explain what you can do about seasonal affective disorder.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.