UW Health not billing uninsured patients right now for COVID-19 care

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is accepting all patients with or without insurance during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from a UW Health spokesperson, the hospital is not billing any uninsured patients right now for services specifically identified as being related to COVID-19.

UW Health launched a free hotline last month for the community to call with questions about the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments