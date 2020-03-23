UW Health moves majority of behavioral health visits to telehealth platforms amid coronavirus

MADISON, Wis.– UW Health is consolidating behavioral health, substance abuse and psychiatry care locations to one designated location amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most behavioral health visits will move to telehealth platforms, with limited in-person visits, as decided by a doctor, according to UW Health.



Chief Quality Officer Jeff Pothof says the organization researched how this could work and found studies that show the content and ability to address issues are similar on a phone call as it is face-to-face.

By consolidating these groups, clinic space will be opened up and doctors can be reassigned wherever needed most.

“Across UW Health, we have been condensing some of our clinic spaces, and this has the effect of allowing us to redeploy staff and be in those clinical locations that are otherwise seeing a much decreased volume based on our approach to decreasing non-urgent and non-emergent visits,” Pothof said.

Pothof said UW Health is working to keep the process very similar for patients and encourage patients to access the Behavioral Health Access Line at 608-233-3575, as needed.

UW Health recommends patients to maintain the frequency of visits as they switch to online platforms. Additional online tools will be made in the coming days.

