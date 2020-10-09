UW Health monitoring COVID-19 case surge, preparing for more patients

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has more patients with COVID-19 in the hospital at one time than ever before. There were 60 as of Thursday morning, and hospital leaders are preparing for more. The medical director of infection control at UW Hospital says capacity has been manageable, but that could change given the day or even the hour.

Staff is monitoring the growing cases in Dane County, and taking things day by day. Dr. Nasia Safdar says UW Health is planning for more cases but hasn’t quite experienced the surge that’s happening in other parts of the state. Though she couldn’t confirm the exact number, she says staff members are also in quarantine due to infection. She says that is reflecting what’s happening in local communities.

“It’s certainly true that there’s a lot of specialized work done at UW and the number of those providers that are skilled to do that kind of work, the bench is not deep there. So, at the moment we’re OK, but knowing that the virus grows exponentially and you can have 10 employee infections one day and 100 a few days from now, it worries us,” Safdar said.

Safdar says now is the time for people to follow statewide restrictions and social distancing practices to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. Safdar knows many people won’t listen, but says more people following the rules would help doctors get things under control.