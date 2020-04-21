UW Health leadership take pay cuts to offset revenue losses

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health announced Tuesday that employees in leadership positions will be taking pay cuts to offset the revenue losses the hospital has seen due to a drop in surgeries.

In an email sent to employees, UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan said that the CEO, senior executives and clinincal department chairs would take a temporary pay cut of 20%. All vice-presidents, faculty physicians, non-physician faculty physicists and faculty clinical psychologists will all take a 15% pay cut. All directors, managers and non-physician providers will take a 10% pay cut.

“No one is responsible for the coronavirus. No one is to blame,” Kaplan wrote in the email sent to employees. “But it is here, and we need to respond.

The email said that hourly staff will not have their pay cut, but UW Health will adjust the number of workers and their hours to match the volume of work that needs to be done, the email said.

Kaplan said that UW Health’s surgery volumes dropped 62% from February to March. About 5,800 surgeries and procedures have been postponed since the COVID-19 crisis began, the email said.

According to Kaplan’s email, UW Health expects revenue losses of $350-400 million between March 15 and June 30. Despite the pay cuts, Kaplan said UW Health still expects a $100-120 million revenue loss for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The changes go into effect April 26 and will remain in place until at least June 20.

