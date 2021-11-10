UW Health hosting environmental and food service hiring event

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – UW Health will host a hiring event next week, focused on environmental and food service jobs.

The event will be held on November 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Best Western InnTowner Hotel at 2424 University Ave.

These employees would disinfect common areas, and keep staff, visitors, and patients safe.

UW Health is offering a $15 minimum wage and benefits including paid time off and health insurance.

“We’re excited to share these career advancement opportunities with the community,” UW Health Career Pathways Recruitment Coordinator Marvel Browne said. “We can conduct in-person, day-of interviews with applicants who apply in advance online or those who apply onsite at the event.”

UW Health has 50 openings for environmental service positions and 35 openings for food service positions.

