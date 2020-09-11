UW Health honors first responders

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health honored local emergency personnel and all first responders on the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11.

Although no in-person gatherings are possible at this time, health officials say they are remembering the sacrifices of first responders through virtual methods like social media.

UW Health emergency medical worker Megan Gussick said, “in a crisis there are always people that run towards the problem, and 9/11 was no exception to that, but the reality is that we have our own crisis with COVID-19 and civil unrest and these individuals continue to serve despite those obstacles.”

Over 400 individuals work full-time as both EMTs and paramedics at The Madison Fire Department. Gussick added that she and other emergency personnel feel a connection and sense of responsibility today with those who responded on Sept. 11.

