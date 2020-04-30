Hilldale to give UW Health heroes bouquet of thanks

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Health care workers at UW Health this week will receive a bouquet of well-deserved thanks, according to a release.

Hilldale Mall and its landscaping firm, David J. Frank, will give away about 2,000 flowers for front line workers to take home on Friday.

“Healthcare workers are the true heroes, every single day,” said Nanci Horn, general manager of Hilldale. “We wanted to show our appreciation to these dedicated professionals who are working so hard to care for all of us during these difficult times and flowers always put a smile on someone’s face.

“Our health care workers do so much for so many and we wanted to thank them for their selflessness and commitment to serving their communities. We know firsthand the benefits of flowers and we hope they bring a little joy and happiness into the lives of these hardworking professionals,” Frank said.

