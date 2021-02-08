UW Health has 8 times more vaccination appointments than vaccines on-hand

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health has roughly eight times more vaccination appointments scheduled than available, on-hand doses.

The Madison-based healthcare provider released its new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Monday morning. According to the data, UW Health had 29,609 total scheduled vaccination appointments and only 3,661 doses of vaccine on hand.

UW Health officials said they plan to reach out to reschedule many of the scheduled vaccination appointments.

Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director for primary care at UW Health, said the dashboard can give patients clarity about the process.

“We get contacts from patients every day wanting to know when they can get the vaccine,” Anderson said. “Our hope is that this new dashboard provides them an accurate view of our vaccine situation at any given time.”

The dashboard has information about the number of vaccine doses UW Health has received, the total number of doses administered, the number of scheduled appointments and the total number of available vaccines.

