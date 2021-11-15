UW Health gives deer hunters gun safety tips

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – With gun deer hunting season opening Saturday, UW Health is giving hunters gun safety tips.

“We do still want to take precautions when it relates to COVID-19,” Dr. Jeff Pothof said in a statement Monday, “and make sure we are mindful of tree stand safety, firearm safety, and our physical conditioning.”

Dr. Pothof recommended getting vaccinated before heading to deer camp, and staying home if you feel sick.

Those who are unvaccinated should wear a mask when indoors and avoid being in close proximity to others.

Dr. Pothof also recommended that groups sharing a hunting cabin should limit the number of people in the group to 10 or less.

Hunters should also be mindful of their tree stands, and make sure the stands are structurally sound. Always wear a safety harness when climbing the stand.

UW Health also encouraged hunters to remember gun safety rules.

Identify your target and what is behind it, and never shoot at movement in the brush, over the crest of a hill, or toward buildings.

Always make sure that there are no chambered rounds when climbing in or out of your tree stand.

Dr. Pothof also urged hunters to consider their physical conditioning. According to UW Health, hunters have heart attacks each year due to overexertion.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.