UW Health given top score by Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ care

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health was recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on Monday for its care of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

The hospital was designated an “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equity Leader,” after earning a top score of 100 by the foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index. The index measures performance in Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care, LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support, Employee Benefits and Policies, and Patient and Community Engagement.

“We work to have robust, comprehensive inclusive policies as our standard practices,” chief diversity officer Shiva Bidar-Sielaff said in a statement. “I hope this designation is an affirming message to our patients, our staff and our community that we see them, and we are here for them.”

Less than 500 healthcare facilities in the U.S. received the designation this year, and UW Health was the only one in southcentral Wisconsin to do so.

