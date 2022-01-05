UW Health experts give tips as ‘Dry January’ begins
MADISON, Wis. – ‘Dry January’ is a New Year’s resolution where participants go alcohol-free for the first month of the year, and UW Health has tips to help you keep that resolution.
According to UW Health medical oncologist Dr. Noelle LoConte, alcohol sales and drinking have increased since the pandemic.
“This is concerning, because there are so many short-term and long-term health risks associated with excessive drinking,” LoConte said in a statement Wednesday. “Alcohol does more than cause a hangover, it actually can cause cancer.”
A recent study published in American Association for Cancer Research Journals showed about 4.1% of new cancer cases last year were linked to alcoholic beverages.
Dr. LoConte gave the following tips for those looking to cut down on alcohol consumption
- Maintain moderate drinking or less: One drink or less per day for women, two drinks or less per day for men
- Talk to a doctor if you are struggling with alcohol dependence, addiction, or overuse
- Stay hydrated and drink water when drinking alcohol
- Replace alcohol with healthy alternatives such as tea and juice
- Share your goals with family and friends
- Invite friends to join you in Dry January, or find a support group online
- Avoid binge drinking
