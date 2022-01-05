UW Health experts give tips as ‘Dry January’ begins

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
by Kyle Jones
Staying Sober For The Holidays: From Mocktails To Mental Health, Here Are Some Tips
Image by Marcelo Ikeda Tchelão from Pixabay

When attending an event you know will feature alcohol, make sure you are aware of your triggers. Whether they're environmental — like the presence of a certain type of alcohol — or even a certain friend around whom you're more likely to drink, it's important to steer clear of triggers.

Common triggers include feelings of loneliness, family dynamics and lack of sleep, Taugher said.

"After the pandemic and being so physically isolated from one another, I think people are really anxious, like they need to get out and feel like this is going to be the best ever," Taugher said of some of the social pressures associated with this holiday season.

Staying sober requires balancing the need to stay present in the moment with the fact that most cravings for alcohol come like waves that crest before ultimately fading, Taugher said. The craving for alcohol crescendos before falling away, she said. One tool to help with staying in the moment Taugher recommends is an acupressure ring, which stimulate parts of your finger.

MADISON, Wis. – ‘Dry January’ is a New Year’s resolution where participants go alcohol-free for the first month of the year, and UW Health has tips to help you keep that resolution.

According to UW Health medical oncologist Dr. Noelle LoConte, alcohol sales and drinking have increased since the pandemic.

“This is concerning, because there are so many short-term and long-term health risks associated with excessive drinking,” LoConte said in a statement Wednesday. “Alcohol does more than cause a hangover, it actually can cause cancer.”

A recent study published in American Association for Cancer Research Journals showed about 4.1% of new cancer cases last year were linked to alcoholic beverages.

Dr. LoConte gave the following tips for those looking to cut down on alcohol consumption

  • Maintain moderate drinking or less: One drink or less per day for women, two drinks or less per day for men
  • Talk to a doctor if you are struggling with alcohol dependence, addiction, or overuse
  • Stay hydrated and drink water when drinking alcohol
  • Replace alcohol with healthy alternatives such as tea and juice
  • Share your goals with family and friends
  • Invite friends to join you in Dry January, or find a support group online
  • Avoid binge drinking

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Current Top Stories