UW Health experts give tips as ‘Dry January’ begins

When attending an event you know will feature alcohol, make sure you are aware of your triggers. Whether they're environmental — like the presence of a certain type of alcohol — or even a certain friend around whom you're more likely to drink, it's important to steer clear of triggers.

Common triggers include feelings of loneliness, family dynamics and lack of sleep, Taugher said.

"After the pandemic and being so physically isolated from one another, I think people are really anxious, like they need to get out and feel like this is going to be the best ever," Taugher said of some of the social pressures associated with this holiday season.

Staying sober requires balancing the need to stay present in the moment with the fact that most cravings for alcohol come like waves that crest before ultimately fading, Taugher said. The craving for alcohol crescendos before falling away, she said. One tool to help with staying in the moment Taugher recommends is an acupressure ring, which stimulate parts of your finger.