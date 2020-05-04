UW Health expands COVID-19 testing

MADISON, Wis. — Staff and providers at UW Health’s lab has worked to increase in-house testing capacity at University Hospital and expand access to tests.

UW Health has doubled the number of daily completed tests to more than 400 over the last 10 days, according to a release. UW Health expects to see an increase to the number of daily completed tests, though access to key supplies is a limiting factor.

According to the release, UW Health has reduced the turnaround time on test results. It is now one third of the original time.

Symptom screening for testing has changed at UW Health. People with at least one mild symptom can get tested at UW Health. Some symptoms include fever above 100 degrees, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or chest tightness, loss of taste or smell, runny nose, nasal congestion, headache, severe fatigue or exhaustion and muscle pain.

Patients need to call ahead before they come in.

