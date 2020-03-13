UW Health encouraging patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 to consider telehealth, virtual options

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is encouraging patients who are exhibiting only mild symptoms of COVID-19 to consider telehealth or virtual appointments.

According to a spokesperson, UW Health is trying to meet needs of patients in need of greater care.

The spokesperson said patients are encouraged to call the UW Health hotline, their clinic or check MyChart for messages before visiting in-person.

Patients with non-urgent routine visits may also be asked to complete their appointments via telephone or virtual platforms, or reschedule appointments for a later date.

