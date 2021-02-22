UW Health encourages patients to sign up for vaccine appointments wherever possible

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Canva The current Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only available to teenagers 16 and 18 years old, respectively. Because children’s immune systems are different from adults and respond differently at different ages, research that’s been done on the vaccines for ages 16 and up needs to be repeated on children of younger ages. However, a full pediatric vaccine will hopefully be available by late 2021. And luckily, the virus so far seems to impact children much less seriously than adults.

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health officials are telling patients to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccinations wherever they can find one.

Due to limited supply from the federal government, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is only able to allocate relatively small amounts of vaccine compared to community need.

“While we are optimistic that the supply of vaccine will eventually increase, we have been told that non-health system vaccinators like pharmacies, local businesses, community organizations and pop-up vaccine clinics will play a large role in providing vaccinations,” Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director for primary care at UW Health, said.

Anderson said UW Health plans to provide patients with information about other local vaccinators as other options become available. If patients schedule an appointment with another vaccinator, they should cancel their appointment with UW health so others can sign up for the open slots.

