UW Health eases visitor restrictions starting Tuesday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health announced Monday that it is relaxing some of its visitors guidelines that were put into place in March due to the coroanvirus.

Starting Tuesday, each adult patient will be allowed one visitor age 18 or older. One visitor age 12 and older will be allowed to accompany adult patients to outpatient clinic appointments.

No changes have been made to the visitor guidelines fro pediatric patients at American Family Children’s Hospital.

According to a news release, inpatients will be allowed one visitor every 24-hour period. Up to three visitors may be allowed for patients who are at end-of-life.

While UW Health is making some changes, all visitors will still be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing.

Visitors who have acute respiratory symptoms will not be allowed. No patients being treated for COVID-19 will be allowed to have visitors.

For more information about the hospital’s visitor guidelines, click here.

