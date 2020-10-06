UW Health donates child care equipment, hand sanitizer to community groups

by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health has donated childcare equipment that was used from the temporary childcare center it supported with UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Epic Systems Corp.

A release said they’ve donated 35 beds and 50 mattresses to YWCA; four strollers, four highchairs, 16 pack and plays and baby/child safety products to Today Not Tomorrow; two car seats to Meadowood Health Partnership; and four children’s tables and 16 children’s chairs to One City Schools. They will also donate seven toddler tables and 39 toddler chairs will also be donated.

UW Health has also donated 282 gallons of hand sanitizer over the past several weeks. Recipients include the Ho-Chunk Nation, Latino Health Council, Porchlight Inc., Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, Hmong Institute, Meadowood Health Partnership and Sauk Prairie Healthcare. Sauk Prairie gave sanitizer to local schools and long-term care facilities.

The release said the hand sanitizer donation was worth about $8,500 and given to help some of the most vulnerable members of the community. UW Health collected a surplus of hand sanitizer in preparation of COVID-19 and determined they had enough, which allowed them to distribute it.

“We’ve been putting the hand sanitizer to good use. Volunteers use it when we distribute food to our community,” said Peng Her of Hmong Institute.

