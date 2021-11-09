UW Health denies anti-union tactics after alders raise criticism

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – UW Health officials said Tuesday they do not use anti-union tactics or anti-union consultants after two City of Madison alders accused the healthcare organization of doing so.

Alders Lindsay Lemmer and Patrick Heck said Tuesday that UW Health had contracted consultants Axley Brynelson LLP and Chessboard Consulting, both of which the alders claimed are anti-union.

“This is about the core moral values of UW Health and our entire Madison community,” the alders said in a joint statement Tuesday. “We’re fearful that an anti-union campaign would not only be a reckless and irresponsible waste of resources but could undermine public health and safety for our entire community.”

A group of UW Health nurses has been attempting to unionize, citing understaffing.

The alders have asked UW Health to commit to stop “diverting any more resources for anti-union activity.”

“On the question of anti-union tactics or anti-union consultants, we employ neither,” UW Health Press Secretary Emily Kumlien said in a statement to News 3 Now.

Kumlien said the two consultants that the alders cited include one person who has worked with UW Health for over a decade and a former UW Health nurse who was hired to guide the hospital in matters pertaining to Act 10.

Kumlien also cited a 2021 decision by the Wisconsin Legislative Council, reaffirming that under Act 10, UWHCA employees do not have a right to collectively bargain.

The Council did decide, however, that a union representative of employees could seek to meet and consult, informally, with UWHCA.

Lemmer and Heck accused UW Health of using security guards to threaten nurses with arrest for handing out union literature and holding one-on-one meetings to pressure nurses. Kumlien cited UW Health and University of Wisconsin Transportation’s non-solicitation policy as reasoning for requesting nurses to stop distributing information.

“If they refuse to abide by the policy, the appropriate community enforcement agency is informed, which is generally law enforcement, as they would be for any other unauthorized business or access to our facilities,” Kumlien said.

The alders criticized UW Health board members for allegedly not honoring a request from nurses to speak about union recognition in their October 28 meeting. Kumlien said that the board welcomes written submissions for meetings, and offers a live stream for those looking to observe those meetings.

“While the UWHCA Board of Directors has on rare occasions received direct and unsolicited presentations, including from this group, the intent of the board is to align with the UW Board of Regents policy in the hopes of thoughtfully and efficiently conducting health system business,” Kumlien said.

The Madison Common Council passed a resolution in September directing UW Health to refrain from anti-union activity.

“The alders vow to greatly increase public scrutiny of UW Health’s anti-union activities and do everything in their power to protect nurses’ rights to speak out for themselves and their patients,” Lemmer and Heck said.

