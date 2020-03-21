UW Health consolidates primary care clinics during coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health will temporary consolidate its primary care clinics to 10 designated locations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release, the move is intended to accommodate patients who have urgent medical needs that require in-person care, while still supporting social distancing goals to limit exposure and slow spread of the disease.

The release said urgent care sites at Union Corners and West Towne will remain open.

Patients will be able to contact their usual clinic location with questions or to request a visit by telephone or video.

Effective now, pediatrics at West Towne Clinic will be temporarily serviced by West Clinic, and General Internal Medicine at West Towne Clinic will be serviced by Odana Clinic.

Likely starting Monday, Family Medicine at Fitchburg and Oregon will be serviced by Odana Clinic.

A full list of impacted locations is available on UW Health’s website.

