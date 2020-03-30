UW Health Clinical Simulation Program trains physicians, staff on use of protective equipment

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Health Clinical Simulation Program trained more than 1,400 physicians and staff on the proper use of personal protective equipment in the past seven days.

According to a release, it ensures that physicians and staff are following the latest guidelines for efficient and effective PPE use. The training combines video and interactive instruction.

The release said it is designed to provide “realistic learning and training opportunities to prepare health care professionals for actual patient care situations.”

Post-training surveys found that staff members were more confident regarding safety. It went from 3.53 to 4.7 on a five-point scale.

