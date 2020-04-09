UW Health chaplains continue to support, pray with families virtually

Not having the in-person communication is challenging for them, but they're still trying to connect with whomever needs their services

MADISON, Wis.– While messages of gratitude are pouring in for doctors and nurses on the front lines, we can’t forget about those who are providing support through different means: chaplains.

Kendra McIntosh is the chaplain supervisor at UW Health. Although she and her team aren’t providing medicine and hospital beds, they are providing emotional and spiritual support for families as they work through these difficult times.

McIntosh recalled a moment before social distancing became reality when she was with a woman who was nearing the end of her life. McIntosh said she was surrounded by four generations of women in her family and they all prayed together.

“One of the examples of the power of this work is being bedside at the end of life,” McIntosh said. “I use my gifts to support this family, to bring closure, to prepare her for this final journey that we don’t have the answers for.”

Now that the chaplains can no longer physically be in the room with patients or family, McIntosh said the chaplains have been using their phones and video call capabilities to provide the same service. However, McIntosh said physically being there was much easier because they were able to pick up “on visual clues, we are able to pick up not just the clues, but inflections and use silence in a powerful way.”

McIntosh said now that they’re doing everything virtually, “This has really had us come up with some creative solutions to not having some of those cues. Whether it’s using some skillful questions or following up with questions about how that is sounding to them.”

The chaplains can help families process difficult news, cope with death, provide emotional support to families that are struggling, etc.

“To be able to connect the family and know that you have a part of that, that you can be that reminder to patient and family of that power beyond us,” McIntosh said. “It is an incredible privilege to be invited into that.”

The chaplains are available for families to talk to 24/7 at UW Health. McIntosh said they help an average of 10-20 families every day.

