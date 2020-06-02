UW Health begins to reopen several primary care clinics amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Several UW Health clinics are re-opening this week to give patients more flexibility when it comes to receiving care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Northeast Madison clinic opened Monday and the Belleville clinic opened Tuesday. Clinics in Mount Horeb, Fort Atkinson and Oregon will open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.

In addition to the clinic re-openings, UW Health will continue conducting roughly 6,000 telehealth visits per week to give patients more options when it comes to their healthcare during the pandemic.

Billing, financial counseling and medical record assistance will still be offered remotely as clinics begin to reopen.

