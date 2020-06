UW Health art project shares the faces of addiction

Site staff by Site staff

Paul A. Smith, the artist behind a new exhibit at UW Hosptial called “Facing Addiction,” joins Live at Four to talk about his new project. The 20 portraits each put a real face to the problem of addiction in an attempt to help eliminate the stigma around the public health issue.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments