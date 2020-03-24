UW Health, American Family Children’s Hospital visitors to be screened upon entry for COVID-19

Screening includes several questions, temperature reading

MADISON, Wis. — Effective immediately, UW Health staff will be screening patient visitors for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrances of the University Hospital and American Family Children’s Hospital.

According to a press release, hospital staff “anticipate expanding that policy to other hospitals and clinics.”

Screenings include a short series of questions and temperature reading.

“Depending on screening results, staff may consult with the patient or visitor’s clinic before the patient proceeds to their appointment. For example, visitors who have symptoms might be sent home or to the emergency department,” the press release stated.

Healthcare decision makers and visitors for end-of-life patients will be allowed. One support person will also be allowed to accompany a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient to a clinic visit. At the American Family Children’s Hospital, two primary support people will be allowed.

