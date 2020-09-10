UW football, hockey taking 2-week break from team activities

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Athletics Director Barry Alvarez said that University of Wisconsin-Madison football and hockey team activities will be put on hold for two weeks per COVD-19 testing protocols, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

Alvarez said the following in a statement:

“Our department has, all along, aligned with Chancellor Blank on messaging to our student-athletes the importance of safe behaviors and practices designed to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. I will continue to make sure our student-athletes and staff hear that message. We have been conducting our own COVID-19 testing of student-athletes and staff on a regular basis since early June and will continue to do so. Since we began testing in Athletics, our decision-making has been guided by our own test results. That continues to be our plan going forward. I can also confirm that our football and men’s hockey teams will take a two-week break from team activities per out COVID-19 testing protocols.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.