UW finalist pledges to promote diversity, listen to faculty

MADISON, Wis. — The lone finalist for the University of Wisconsin System president job is pledging to promote diversity.

University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen spent nearly two hours Tuesday answering questions from chancellors as well as faculty and staff representatives as regents consider hiring him.

Asked how he would advance diversity in the system, Johnsen, who is white, appeared to choke up as he recounted how a black next-door neighbor took him under his wing as a boy in Kansas while his father was serving in Vietnam.

He also recounted how he has worked closely with Alaskan natives.

