UW faculty worried about fall semester as virus surges

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — UW-Madison instructors are growing more worried that the campus can’t safely reopen this fall as the coronavirus surges.

The university plans to reopen but classes with more than 100 students will be held online only and in-person instruction for all classes will stop at Thanksgiving.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the university’s chapter of the Association of American University Professors released a survey earlier this week that found nearly half of respondents weren’t confident campus can re-open safely, almost 60% of respondents felt all instruction should be offered online only and one in five said they’re considered high-risk for COVID-19.

