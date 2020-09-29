UW Extension to host tractor, farm machinery safety course in Columbia Co.

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

PORTAGE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is holding a tractor and machinery safety course this fall to teach Wisconsin youth about general farm safety and safe practices for handling farm equipment.

The class is open to individuals 12 years old and up. Wisconsin law requires that youth under age 1 complete a tractor and machinery certification course before driving tractors on public roads.

This year’s class will be taught by Columbia County and State Extension staff, 4-H leaders, agricultural instructors and law enforcement personnel.

The course will run virtually via Zoom on Mondays and Tuesdays in October for an hour from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The first class is Oct. 5. The course ends Nov. 2 with a written test that will be available at several locations, including Portage High School, Columbia County Administration Building and the Marquette County Services Center.

Anyone interested in enrolling should contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 608-742-9688 by Oct. 2. The course costs $25.

