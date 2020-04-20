UW-Extension launches video series focused on dealing with finances during COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is launching a new video series with tips on how to manage finances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mindful Money Moments will reportedly cover topics like dealing with a drop in income, managing money in tough times and options for paying back student loans, among other things.

The videos will be shared every Wednesday and Friday afternoon on UW-Extension’s Facebook page, according to a news release. Each video will be around four minutes long.

Updated financial resources from UW-Extension can be found here.

