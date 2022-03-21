UW doctor among many lending their expertise to help Ukrainian hospitals

by Tahleel Mohieldin

BENSENVILLE, Ill. – Dozens of doctors gathered in a warehouse Saturday to lend their expertise, sorting and packing medical supplies to send to Ukrainian hospitals impacted by war.

It’s an effort led by members of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America’s Illinois chapter which has received roughly 80 tons of donated medical supplies and purchased medication worth thousands of dollars to send abroad.

UW anesthesiologist and second-generation Ukrainian American Dr. Adrian Pichurko has made the two-hour drive from Madison to Bensenville every weekend since learning about UMANA’s project.

“There’s something that hit me right in the gut when all of this happened,” said Pichurko. “To help in whatever way I can.”

The undertaking began about three weeks ago when UMANA Illinois leadership reached out to their colleagues in Ukraine and learned of a need for medical supplies and medication.

UMANA Illinois treasurer Dr. Olga Maihutiak said they couldn’t stand by and do nothing but also wanted to do more than just raise money.

“We actually wanted to make an impact and do something ourselves,” said Maihutiak.

She said they started small, first in the garage of UMANA Illinois president Dr. Olena Gordon but as donations from hospitals and pharmaceutical companies across the U.S. kept coming in they expanded into the warehouse in Bensenville.

“We didn’t know how to do it,” said Gordon. “We learned during the process and we were amazed, like how many people reached out–they want to help.”

Maihutiak said they were also able to secure a cargo plane to send the supplies to the Polish border where the Ukrainian government will help bring those items into and distribute them across Ukraine.

Both Maihutiak and Gordon said they plan to travel with the cargo plane to meet doctors there and talk to refugees so they can learn more about how they can help stateside.

The pair also said they are proud of what they were able to accomplish so far but are more importantly looking forward to what comes next.

“We can just imagine how many lives we can save,” said Gordon. “We are here with them by our heart and everything we’re doing here is for them.”

UMANA Illinois is currently looking to secure a second cargo plane as the first won’t be able to carry all items collected.

They say at this time they no longer need medical supplies but Ukrainian doctors are still in need of intravenous medication; UMAMA is still collecting donations to purchase them.

