UW Credit Union members can get free EatStreet delivery fees for rest of year

MADISON, Wis. — All UW Credit Union members can get free EatStreet delivery fees for the rest of the year to help ease financial strain.

The new partnership will allow more than 165,000 individuals to get free delivery. Since March, 140 restaurants have joined EatStreet. Delivery costs range from $0.99 to $4.99, but with the promotion, delivery would be free for UW Credit Union members.

The promotion can be applied at more than 15,000 EatStreet-connected restaurants.

“As a leadership team, we often find ourselves asking a lot of big questions,” said UW Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer Anne Norman. “Questions about how to better serve our members, how to give back to our community and how to operate as a financial resource, not just a financial institution. Our connection to EatStreet was prompted by one simple question — how can we help our members save on their own terms?”

To get free delivery, UW Credit Union members can pay with a UW Credit Union debit or credit car to activate the $0 delivery. If Apple Pay or Apple Wallet is selected, it will not work.

