UW Credit Union, Jonathan Taylor team up for virtual ‘Jump Around’

MADISON, Wis. — The UW Credit Union and Jonathan Taylor are teaming up Saturday for a virtual “Jump Around” in front of Camp Randall.

For a few weeks, radio stations around the state have been playing House of Pain’s iconic song at 3 p.m. every Saturday to give Badgers fans around the state a sense of joy. According to a news release, the collaboration between Taylor and the UW Credit Union is an effort to recognize essential workers during this pandemic.

The virtual “Jump Around” will take place in front of Camp Randell via Instagram Live. The event will be live streamed on the UW Credit Union’s Instagram. Followers can connect with Taylor beginning at 2:50 p.m.

Jim Rutledge from ESPN Madison will host the performance.

Anyone who shares a photo of themselves participating in the event tagged with #JTJumpAround will be entered to win a VIP Badgers game experience, including tickets to a game for up to four people.

