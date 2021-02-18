UW Credit Union invests $1.5 million to address racial equity

MADISON, Wis. — UW Credit Union is investing $1.5 million to help address racial inequalities in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

The UW Credit Union Fund for Racial Equity aims to remove the barriers to economic mobility for people of color in underserved communities. A news release said $1 million will go to Dane County, while the other $500,000 is headed to the greater Milwaukee area.

“This fund is about investing in our neighbors in a tangible, meaningful way,” said Sheila Milton, UW Credit Union Vice President of Diversity Equity, and Inclusion. “This includes improving the financial wellbeing and capability of our Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) community members.”

The fund was launched in partnership with United Way of Dane County and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

