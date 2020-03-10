UW Chancellor advises students, staff to reconsider non-essential travel away from Dane County

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank updated the university's travel advisories relating to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. and Wisconsin.

In a statement shared by University Health Services, Chancellor Blank provided new guidance before spring break starts on Saturday.

The university advised students, staff and faculty to reconsider “non-essential personal or business travel away from Dane County,” as “documented cases are growing rapidly both domestically and internationally.”

The university also canceled suspended all university-sponsored travel planned for the next 30 days to countries “severely impacted” by the virus. This includes China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Spain. They anticipate expanding this list as the disease progresses.

