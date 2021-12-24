UW Carbone Cancer Center marks 50th anniversary of National Cancer Act

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — It was 50 years ago Thursday that then-President Richard Nixon signed the National Cancer Act into law, calling on the country to commit to the War on Cancer.

The UW Carbone Cancer Center reflected on some of the lifesaving innovations and research done since that day, including a procedure called Mohs Surgery to treat patients with skin cancer and one of the most widely-used chemotherapy drugs in the world known as 5-FU.

“One of the keys for all of us is working together, the fact of the knowledge gained with our researchers, but it’s also about applying it,” Dr. Howard Bailey, the center’s director, said. “It’s the health teams, it’s the hospitals and clinics, it’s the schools but most importantly the patients and families working with us to learn and advance our ability to treat cancer, and also working on preventing it, diagnosing it early, all of those things.”

Bailey asks everyone to be screened when they should, noting that hospitals and clinics are just as safe, if not safer, than many places people have gone during the pandemic.

