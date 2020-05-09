UW Business School lights up for graduation

MADISON, Wis. — The UW School of Business will salute 2020 graduates by covering Grainger Hall in red light with inspiring congratulatory messages Saturday night.

The “Business Badgers Light the Way Forward” event will congratulate students, as well as share unity messages building on the Badger Strong theme.

The east side of Grainger Hall will transform into a giant illuminated presentation, four stories high and more than 150 feet long. The graphics will feature the names of every Wisconsin School of Business graduate, including those completing undergraduate BBAs as well MBAs and PhDs, the release said.

Officials said the event will begin at sunset and continue throughout the night.

People will be able to view the display from their cars, but no parking available on the street. Pedestrians should continue to follow social distancing guidelines and not gather on sidewalks, according to the release.

To view the display online, visit the Wisconsin School Of Business’ Facebook page.

