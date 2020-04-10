UW Athletics say no to eligibility extension for spring seniors

Barry Alvarez

MADISON, Wis. — After canceling the entire spring season, the NCAA granted an eligibility extension for spring senior athletes whose careers ended without a game played this season.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletics Department announced Thursday that it won’t allow those seniors to pursue another year with their spring sports teams in 2021, an action that impacts 35 Badger seniors

“What we tried to do was encourage our seniors to go ahead and, if you’re going to graduate, graduate and move on with your life,” UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said on 1310 WIBA radio. “We appreciate everything that you’ve done. But move forward. The future is in question, and we can’t promise you anything.”

Alvarez also added that the athletic department is modeling three budgets for the next season: one with sports returning in the fall; one with no fall sports; and one with no fall or winter sports.

