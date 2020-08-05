UW Athletics announces fundraising campaign in attempt to recoup revenue losses

MADISON, Wis. — While the Wisconsin Badgers announced their 2020 football schedule Wednesday morning, UW Athletics says a lack of fans in the stands at Camp Randall Stadium could end up costing the department anywhere between $60 million and $100 million in lost revenue during the 2020-2021 school year.

In an attempt to make up some of that shortfall, athletic director Barry Alvarez sent a letter to season ticket holders, asking them to consider reinvesting the cost of their tickets into the Badger Legacy Campaign.

Those donations would be tax-deductible and also include recognition on a Donor Wall of Honor at Camp Randall Stadium, a personalized Badger Legacy certificate (for donations of $250 or more), an invitation to the 2021 Badger Legacy event (for donations of $250 or more) and a Badger Legacy commemorative coin (for donations of $1000 or more).

Non-season ticket holders can also make donations to the campaign on the athletic department’s website.

