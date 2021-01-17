UTV crash in Nekoosa injures two women

NEKOOSA, Wis. — Rome police responded to a utility-terrain vehicle crash on the 300 block of 15th Ave. around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and found a CanAm UTV tipped onto its passenger side with two injured females inside.

Police said the UTV appeared to be traveling at a high speed when it left 15th Ave and traveled into the Adams County Park’s parking lot. The vehicle went out of control in the parking lot and rolled over several times before coming to rest on the passenger side.

The driver was identified as Shanna M. Pazurek, 34, from Ellsworth. The passenger was identified as Felicia N. Reed, 31, from Wisconsin Rapids. The women were using safety belts and helmets and were both transported to Marshfield Medical Center by helicopter for treatment of their injuries.

According to the incident report, speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rome Police Department. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Nekoosa Ambulance Service, Rome Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter and Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Helicopter assisted at the scene.

