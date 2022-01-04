USPS to host job fair

by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — The United States Postal Services will host a job fair on Thursday, Jan. 13 in hopes of filling positions as shipping continues to increase and package growth expands.

The fair will be at the Madison Post Office, located at 3902 Milwaukee St.

“Right now, we are looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to your local community and the nation through the holidays and beyond. As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce,” said USPS Customer Relations Coordinator Bryan Reeves in a release.

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

USPS said they are looking to fill immediate openings for Assistant Rural Carrier, City Carrier Assistant, Postal Support Employee and Rural Carrier Associate.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

